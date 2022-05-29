Insider Selling: Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Insider Sells $126,000.00 in Stock

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) insider James Sampel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,622. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALCO opened at $41.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.25 million, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.52. Alico, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.15 and a twelve month high of $43.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.63.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Alico had a net margin of 54.86% and a return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $49.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alico, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Alico by 383.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Alico in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Alico by 198.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Alico in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Alico in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alico in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alico from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

