Insider Buying: SSE plc (LON:SSE) Insider Buys £8,930.67 in Stock

SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Rating) insider Angela Strank acquired 483 shares of SSE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,849 ($23.27) per share, for a total transaction of £8,930.67 ($11,237.79).

Shares of LON:SSE opened at GBX 1,752.50 ($22.05) on Friday. SSE plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,445.50 ($18.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,935.50 ($24.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.61, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,801.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,676.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.71 billion and a PE ratio of 7.15.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 60.20 ($0.76) per share. This represents a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from SSE’s previous dividend of $25.50. SSE’s payout ratio is 0.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded SSE to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,829 ($23.01) price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded SSE to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,690 ($21.27) to GBX 2,200 ($27.68) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($25.17) target price on shares of SSE in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($25.17) price target on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,823 ($22.94).

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

