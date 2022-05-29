Insider Buying: Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) Insider Purchases $19,690.00 in Stock

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating) insider Gregory E. Cronin bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.90 per share, with a total value of $19,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,403.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CIZN opened at $18.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.32. The company has a market cap of $101.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.05. Citizens Holding has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Citizens’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 215,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 21,955 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Citizens during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens during the 1st quarter valued at $645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

