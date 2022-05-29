Insider Buying: BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) CEO Acquires $10,695.00 in Stock

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) CEO Kenneth L. Londoner bought 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $10,695.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,712,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,706.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of BSGM opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.73. BioSig Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $4.58.
BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). BioSig Technologies had a negative return on equity of 232.98% and a negative net margin of 9,535.04%. On average, research analysts expect that BioSig Technologies, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioSig Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.
BioSig Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
BioSig Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as medical device company. The company's proprietary product includes precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology (PURE EP) system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time.
