Insider Buying: BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) CEO Acquires $10,695.00 in Stock

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) CEO Kenneth L. Londoner bought 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $10,695.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,712,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,706.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BSGM opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.73. BioSig Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $4.58.

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). BioSig Technologies had a negative return on equity of 232.98% and a negative net margin of 9,535.04%. On average, research analysts expect that BioSig Technologies, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioSig Technologies by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BioSig Technologies by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioSig Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

BioSig Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioSig Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as medical device company. The company's proprietary product includes precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology (PURE EP) system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time.

