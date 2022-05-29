Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inozyme Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inozyme Pharma presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.70.

Shares of NASDAQ INZY opened at $3.97 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.88. Inozyme Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $19.58.

Inozyme Pharma ( NASDAQ:INZY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.11. As a group, research analysts predict that Inozyme Pharma will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Lorne Hopfner bought 1,070,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $3,948,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,661,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,819,658.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Axel Bolte bought 67,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $249,997.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,141.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,519,850 shares of company stock valued at $9,298,247. 9.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 16,531.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the first quarter worth about $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 4,030.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 11,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the first quarter worth about $49,000.

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

