Inland Homes (LON:INL) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $48.77

Inland Homes plc (LON:INL – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 48.77 ($0.61) and traded as low as GBX 44.16 ($0.56). Inland Homes shares last traded at GBX 45 ($0.57), with a volume of 226,646 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 43.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 48.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £103.36 million and a PE ratio of 10.98.

In related news, insider Stephen Desmond Wicks purchased 21,500 shares of Inland Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of £9,245 ($11,633.32).

Inland Homes plc operates as a real estate development company in the United Kingdom. It develops brownfield projects. It operates through Land Sales, Asset Management Fees, Contract Income, House Building, Rental Income, Investment Properties, and Central Support segments. The company is also involved in the provision of finance and letting or operating of real estate properties.

