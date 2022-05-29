ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ING Groep from €15.30 ($16.28) to €15.90 ($16.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ING Groep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ING Groep in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ING Groep from €10.50 ($11.17) to €10.00 ($10.64) in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of ING Groep from €14.50 ($15.43) to €13.00 ($13.83) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 70,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 30,556 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 138,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 123,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 14,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,409,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,752,000 after purchasing an additional 118,464 shares during the last quarter. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ING Groep stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.00. 3,118,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,877,297. The stock has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $8.97 and a 52-week high of $15.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average is $12.46.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 7.77%. Equities research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.2452 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 11.6%. ING Groep’s payout ratio is 57.03%.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

