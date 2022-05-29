Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IPAX) Short Interest Update

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IPAX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decline of 38.2% from the April 30th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPAX. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $27,956,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $26,191,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $20,585,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $12,072,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $7,252,000. Institutional investors own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Inflection Point Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ IPAX remained flat at $$9.63 during mid-day trading on Friday. Inflection Point Acquisition has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $9.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.67.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inflection Point Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inflection Point Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.