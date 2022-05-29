Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Position Raised by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,777,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 407,400 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.06% of Inari Medical worth $253,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 23.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,500,000 after purchasing an additional 424,329 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 118.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,039,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,155 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,773,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,500,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,973,000 after purchasing an additional 121,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 174.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 755,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,952,000 after purchasing an additional 480,150 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NARI opened at $67.51 on Friday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.96.

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $86.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Tu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.48, for a total transaction of $5,728,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,806 shares of company stock worth $14,199,120. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NARI. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.67.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

