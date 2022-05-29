Impossible Finance Market Capitalization Hits $1.43 Million (IF)

Impossible Finance (IF) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 28th. In the last week, Impossible Finance has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. Impossible Finance has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $677.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Impossible Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000820 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 150.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,404.69 or 0.08291165 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003444 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.55 or 0.00508750 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00033234 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008719 BTC.

Impossible Finance Profile

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Impossible Finance Coin Trading

