Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.03 Million

Equities analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $55.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Impinj’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $55.00 million to $55.10 million. Impinj posted sales of $47.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Impinj will report full-year sales of $229.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $227.05 million to $233.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $283.33 million, with estimates ranging from $278.09 million to $286.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Impinj.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.58. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 89.38% and a negative net margin of 26.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Impinj in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Impinj from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Impinj from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Impinj from $100.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.73.

In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,458 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $63,043.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,437.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 4,824 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $252,729.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,439,824.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,737 shares of company stock valued at $975,844. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Impinj during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Impinj by 49.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Impinj by 35.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PI traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,393. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 2.40. Impinj has a 1-year low of $39.69 and a 1-year high of $94.39.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

