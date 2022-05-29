Impax Asset Management Group plc Trims Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,032,855 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 41,881 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.41% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $226,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

VRTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.10.

In other news, SVP Joy Liu sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.41, for a total value of $33,049.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,334 shares in the company, valued at $3,947,726.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.11, for a total transaction of $708,561.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,687 shares of company stock worth $11,729,432. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX opened at $273.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.75. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $292.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.85.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 30.84%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.