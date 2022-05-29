Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 962,797 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,047,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 962,797 shares during the quarter. Xylem makes up approximately 1.8% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 2.24% of Xylem worth $484,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Xylem during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Xylem by 503.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL opened at $85.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.34. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.92 and a 1-year high of $138.78.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Xylem from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.90.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $351,550.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,327.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

