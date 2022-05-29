Impax Asset Management Group plc Reduces Holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,819,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 129,446 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $130,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,102,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 294.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 180,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,996,000 after acquiring an additional 135,027 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 225,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,195,000 after buying an additional 103,075 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP David B. Healey sold 500 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $26,575.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,844.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE CWT opened at $53.73 on Friday. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $49.84 and a one year high of $72.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.35.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $172.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.00 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.02%.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

