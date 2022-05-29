Impax Asset Management Group plc Raises Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,540,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 544,288 shares during the quarter. Agilent Technologies accounts for 2.7% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $724,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,847,000. Eversept Partners LP boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 19,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Finally, Astrantus Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $130.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.64 and a 1 year high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several research firms recently weighed in on A. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.92.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

