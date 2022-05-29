Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $294.85 Million Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,466,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349,547 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 1.16% of PerkinElmer worth $294,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 2.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,589,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,181,699,000 after purchasing an additional 281,537 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,065,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,018,417,000 after buying an additional 583,525 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,371,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $677,824,000 after acquiring an additional 97,866 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,334,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $468,177,000 after acquiring an additional 278,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,900,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $382,207,000 after acquiring an additional 334,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

PKI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.84.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total transaction of $1,110,464.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $156.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.28. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.37 and a 12 month high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.33. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 4.58%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

