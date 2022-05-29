Impax Asset Management Group plc Buys 579,702 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,761,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 579,702 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 3.51% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $146,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.71.

Shares of HASI stock opened at $40.23 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.61 and a 12 month high of $65.74. The company has a current ratio of 18.00, a quick ratio of 18.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.82.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 54.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 108.70%.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Lipson acquired 3,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.18 per share, with a total value of $111,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 30,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,801.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel acquired 2,668 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.41 per share, with a total value of $99,809.88. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,033,316.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

