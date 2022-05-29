Impax Asset Management Group plc Acquires 27,901 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 831,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,901 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.29% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $209,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BDX. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at $974,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.43.

Shares of BDX opened at $256.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $235.13 and a one year high of $280.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.64.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.89%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

