iMe Lab Tops One Day Volume of $390,368.00 (LIME)

iMe Lab (LIME) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 29th. iMe Lab has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and $390,368.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iMe Lab coin can now be purchased for about $0.0135 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, iMe Lab has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get iMe Lab alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 542.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,085.75 or 0.34260696 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003394 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.23 or 0.00500133 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00033811 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008875 BTC.

iMe Lab Coin Profile

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,372,549 coins. The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform

iMe Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iMe Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iMe Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iMe Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for iMe Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iMe Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.