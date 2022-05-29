IHT Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,951,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 11,447 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 451,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP now owns 310,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,898,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 71,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 32,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.08.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $45.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $173.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.10. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $40.74 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

