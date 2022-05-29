IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 659 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

IHT Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 0.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

KRNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kornit Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Kornit Digital from $202.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.80.

Shares of KRNT stock opened at $43.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 361.11 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.68 and its 200 day moving average is $101.15. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $181.38.

About Kornit Digital (Get Rating)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

