IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,318 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

IHT Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,318 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,113,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,318,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,693,000 after purchasing an additional 752,683 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 95,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 40,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $20.14 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $25.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.36.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

