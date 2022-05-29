IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 249 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,503 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 207.8% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 602.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $108.43 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.61 and a fifty-two week high of $174.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.38 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.27.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPSC shares. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.88.

In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 14,309 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,829,978.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 16,843 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.17, for a total value of $2,175,610.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

