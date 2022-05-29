IHT Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 5.0% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $207.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $265.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.97 and a 200 day moving average of $212.52.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

In related news, COO Jennifer Rumsey sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $87,532.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,657.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $306,362.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,856 shares in the company, valued at $4,138,188.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,710 shares of company stock worth $10,468,698. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.30.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

