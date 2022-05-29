IHT Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,067 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 19.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 199,050.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 11,943 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 267.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 45,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,178,000 after acquiring an additional 32,948 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 7.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 5.4% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. 68.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total transaction of $527,156.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $11,062,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,946 shares of company stock worth $11,831,274 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Roku from $185.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wedbush cut their price target on Roku from $365.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Roku in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Roku from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Roku from $235.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.92.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $96.47 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.03 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 98.44 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.78.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Roku had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $733.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

