IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $915,000 Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 671.4% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.04, for a total value of $55,755.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,973.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.44, for a total value of $2,877,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,370 shares of company stock valued at $8,436,928. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $476.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 432.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.09. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $406.47 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $495.54 and a 200-day moving average of $559.59.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on NOW. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow to $594.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $635.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $638.59.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

