IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Short Interest Up 63.5% in May

IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 271,900 shares, an increase of 63.5% from the April 30th total of 166,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,326,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:IGEN remained flat at $$0.00 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,597,596. IGEN Networks has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.
IGEN Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IGEN Networks (IGEN)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for IGEN Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGEN Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.