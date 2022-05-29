IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Short Interest Up 63.5% in May

IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 271,900 shares, an increase of 63.5% from the April 30th total of 166,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,326,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:IGEN remained flat at $$0.00 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,597,596. IGEN Networks has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.

IGEN Networks Company Profile

IGEN Networks Corp. develops and markets software services for the automotive and fleet management industry in the United States. The company provides vehicle tracking and recovery solutions; and direct and secure access to information on the vehicle and the driver's behavior. It offers its software services to automotive dealers, financial institutions, and direct-to-consumer through various commercial and consumer brands.

