Idle (IDLE) Price Down 3.4% This Week

Idle (IDLE) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 29th. One Idle coin can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00001697 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Idle has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. Idle has a market capitalization of $2.54 million and approximately $2,728.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 642.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,050.79 or 0.17308486 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003423 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.21 or 0.00504469 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00033626 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008717 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,132,034 coins. The official website for Idle is idle.finance . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

