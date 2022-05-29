iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 4.43%.

NASDAQ:ICLK traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.67. 577,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,658. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average is $3.05. The firm has a market cap of $63.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.57. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $11.84.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 1,913.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 147.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 19,982 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 33,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the third quarter valued at about $189,000. Institutional investors own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

