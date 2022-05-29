ICL Group Ltd (ICL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 27th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 23.832 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous dividend of $0.05.

ICL Group has a dividend payout ratio of 92.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect ICL Group to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.0%.

Shares of ICL opened at $11.40 on Friday. ICL Group has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $12.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of ICL Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 725,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,750,000 after acquiring an additional 60,617 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $368,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $442,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ICL Group by 2,085.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 922,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,053,000 after acquiring an additional 880,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000.

ICL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ICL Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ICL Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

ICL Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

