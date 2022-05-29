ichi.farm Market Cap Reaches $1.14 Million (ICHI)

ichi.farm (ICHI) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. During the last week, ichi.farm has traded flat against the US dollar. ichi.farm has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ichi.farm coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ichi.farm alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,659.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,745.03 or 0.19632516 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.69 or 0.00501269 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00033604 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008771 BTC.

About ichi.farm

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ichi.farm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ichi.farm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ichi.farm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ichi.farm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.