IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,623,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,323 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.94% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $209,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ShawSpring Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 3,747,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,872,000 after purchasing an additional 840,902 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 23.1% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,691,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,912,000 after purchasing an additional 691,835 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,705,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 538,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,450,000 after purchasing an additional 287,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,321,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,505,000 after purchasing an additional 238,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $86.62 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $72.29 and a twelve month high of $163.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 577.51 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.75.

IAC/InterActiveCorp ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($2.15). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IAC shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $173.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $167.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.53.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp (Get Rating)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.