Hush 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $979.00 (HUSH)

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. During the last week, Hush has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0773 or 0.00000265 BTC on major exchanges. Hush has a total market cap of $926,937.45 and $979.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.46 or 0.00299869 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00078550 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00066950 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004354 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 102.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hush is myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

