Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII) Shares Acquired by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il raised its stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII – Get Rating) by 1,245.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,463 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il owned about 0.48% of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 958.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 22,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 20,091 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at $866,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 99,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.97% of the company’s stock.

HCII stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $9.91.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

