HSBC Lowers AerCap (NYSE:AER) Price Target to $65.00

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by HSBC from $69.50 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AER. TheStreet lowered shares of AerCap from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of AerCap from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.44.

AER stock opened at $49.00 on Wednesday. AerCap has a 52-week low of $40.98 and a 52-week high of $71.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.16.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.84. AerCap had a negative net margin of 20.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AerCap will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AER. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in AerCap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $558,957,000. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 382.5% during the 4th quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,460,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,377,000 after buying an additional 2,743,243 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,992,000 after buying an additional 2,743,035 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter worth $73,121,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter worth $85,488,000. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

