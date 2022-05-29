HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get HP alerts:

NYSE:HPQ traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.75. 14,840,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,942,351. HP has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.62.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that HP will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 17.86%.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $1,891,516.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $164,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,219 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,479.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,512 shares of company stock worth $4,207,909 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 5.3% in the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of HP by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 8,827 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HP by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,012 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Company Profile (Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.