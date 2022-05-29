Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.19 Million

Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. Hot Cross has a total market capitalization of $7.19 million and approximately $12.03 million worth of Hot Cross was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hot Cross has traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Hot Cross coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0632 or 0.00000217 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 115.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,155.45 or 0.10819096 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003426 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.66 or 0.00506297 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00032814 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008661 BTC.

About Hot Cross

Hot Cross’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,749,999 coins. Hot Cross’ official Twitter account is @hotcrosscom . The Reddit community for Hot Cross is https://reddit.com/r/hotcross

Hot Cross Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hot Cross directly using U.S. dollars.

