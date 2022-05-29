Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $62.97 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) to report $62.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $63.00 million. Horizon Bancorp reported sales of $57.84 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full-year sales of $255.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $254.00 million to $257.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $275.03 million, with estimates ranging from $270.00 million to $280.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $62.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.20 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 13.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HBNC. StockNews.com raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

In related news, President James D. Neff sold 11,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $238,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 14,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 2.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 27,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 94,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 2.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

HBNC traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.89. 88,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,861. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.12. Horizon Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $23.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

