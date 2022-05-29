Honest (HNST) Trading 20.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Honest (HNST) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Honest has a total market cap of $1.13 million and $148,352.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Honest has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar. One Honest coin can now be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Honest alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,797% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,270.61 or 0.24887664 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.41 or 0.00501160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00033760 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008757 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.