Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of HBCP stock opened at $34.88 on Thursday. Home Bancorp has a 12 month low of $33.16 and a 12 month high of $45.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.25 million, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.11.

Home Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBCP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.21). Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 34.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Bancorp will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.81%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Home Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.43% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

