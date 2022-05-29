Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Acquired by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,128 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.12% of Hologic worth $23,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 443,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,921,000 after acquiring an additional 68,664 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,332,073 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $867,584,000 after purchasing an additional 423,495 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 194,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,870,000 after purchasing an additional 23,884 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,197,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $91,668,000 after purchasing an additional 61,563 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 33,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 9,848 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hologic alerts:

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $77.46 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.10 and a fifty-two week high of $81.04. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.52. Hologic had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 28.79%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

HOLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Hologic to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.75.

In related news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $512,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,058,250.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hologic (Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.