Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Short Interest Update

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS HTCMY traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.56. The stock had a trading volume of 308 shares, compared to its average volume of 484. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.73. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.87. Hitachi Construction Machinery has a 52-week low of $43.55 and a 52-week high of $68.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get Hitachi Construction Machinery alerts:

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Hitachi Construction Machinery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, rental, and service of construction and transportation machinery, environmental related products, and other machines and devices worldwide. It offers mini excavators, wheel loaders, mini wheel loaders, road construction machinery, large and ultra-large hydraulic excavators, rigid dump trucks, and double arm working machines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hitachi Construction Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hitachi Construction Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.