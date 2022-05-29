HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.51-$1.64 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $815.00 million-$825.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $807.66 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on HRT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of HireRight from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of HireRight from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of HireRight from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of HireRight to $18.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of HireRight from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.88.

Shares of NYSE HRT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.50. 164,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,777. HireRight has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.95.

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $198.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.46 million.

In related news, Director Stone Point Capital Llc acquired 130,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,813,075.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,805,811 shares in the company, valued at $150,092,714.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in HireRight by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,124,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,229,000 after purchasing an additional 22,719 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in HireRight by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,218,000 after purchasing an additional 23,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HireRight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,770,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in HireRight by 44.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 358,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 110,286 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in HireRight by 234.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 347,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,941,000 after acquiring an additional 243,690 shares during the period.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

