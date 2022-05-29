HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.

HireQuest has a dividend payout ratio of 21.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect HireQuest to earn $1.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ HQI opened at $15.19 on Friday. HireQuest has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The company has a market cap of $209.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.58.

HireQuest ( NASDAQ:HQI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.11). HireQuest had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 25.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HireQuest will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HireQuest news, Director Jack A. Olmstead acquired 1,500 shares of HireQuest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.82 per share, with a total value of $28,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 47.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HQI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in HireQuest by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 245,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,926 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in HireQuest in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of HireQuest during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of HireQuest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HireQuest by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. 9.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HireQuest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barrington Research started coverage on HireQuest in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labor and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a network of approximately 216 franchisee-owned offices in 36 states and the District of Columbia.

