Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.45-$0.50 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $330.25 million-$346.76 million.

HIMX stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.01. Himax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average of $10.78.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 62.49% and a net margin of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $412.81 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 13.4%. This is an increase from Himax Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.35%.

Several brokerages have commented on HIMX. Nomura Instinet restated a neutral rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Nomura downgraded Himax Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Himax Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Himax Technologies from $18.00 to $13.80 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 243.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,212,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after buying an additional 859,438 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 29,089 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 293.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after buying an additional 217,129 shares in the last quarter. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

