Highside Global Management LLC Purchases Shares of 451,574 Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Highside Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 451,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,223,000. Mister Car Wash makes up 3.2% of Highside Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Highside Global Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Mister Car Wash at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCW traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.10. 1,135,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,562. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average is $15.94. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.87 and a 1 year high of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $191.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.10 million. Mister Car Wash had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. On average, research analysts predict that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MCW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mister Car Wash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

In other Mister Car Wash news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 396 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

