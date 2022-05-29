Highside Global Management LLC Purchases 23,100 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Highside Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares during the quarter. Roku comprises approximately 6.6% of Highside Global Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Highside Global Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $16,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 576.2% during the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku stock traded up $7.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.47. The company had a trading volume of 7,530,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,119,125. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.44 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.03 and a 1 year high of $490.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.27 and a 200 day moving average of $155.78.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $733.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.56 million. Roku had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.17%. Roku’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $11,062,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total value of $241,717.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,946 shares of company stock valued at $11,831,274 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROKU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.92.

Roku Profile (Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.