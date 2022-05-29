Highside Global Management LLC Has $20.95 Million Stock Position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Highside Global Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 812,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,211 shares during the period. APi Group comprises approximately 8.3% of Highside Global Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Highside Global Management LLC owned about 0.36% of APi Group worth $20,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in APi Group by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of APi Group in the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 1,977.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,562 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 338.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 7,417 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in shares of APi Group in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000.

APG stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.09. 1,997,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,036. APi Group Co. has a 52-week low of $15.88 and a 52-week high of $26.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day moving average of $21.60.

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. APi Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on APG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised APi Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on APi Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on APi Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on APi Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

