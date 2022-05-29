Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.75-10.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64. The company issued revenue guidance of relatively flat vs FY22 or $1.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.Hibbett also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $9.75-$10.50 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hibbett from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hibbett has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.67.

Shares of HIBB traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,361. The company has a market cap of $689.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.00. Hibbett has a 52-week low of $39.58 and a 52-week high of $101.65.

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.56). Hibbett had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The firm had revenue of $424.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.00 earnings per share. Hibbett’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hibbett will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Hibbett by 47.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Hibbett by 229.9% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Hibbett by 309.5% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 45,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 34,055 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Hibbett by 67.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Hibbett by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 567,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

