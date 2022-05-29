Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.56 EPS

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.56), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $424.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.20 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.00 EPS. Hibbett updated its FY 2023 guidance to $9.75-$10.50 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $9.75-10.50 EPS.

Shares of HIBB stock opened at $52.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $689.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.89. Hibbett has a 52 week low of $39.58 and a 52 week high of $101.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.04 and a 200-day moving average of $58.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.52%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hibbett in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Hibbett from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hibbett in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Hibbett by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Hibbett by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Hibbett by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Hibbett by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hibbett Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

